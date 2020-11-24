https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/he-would-be-my-favorite-muslim-msnbc-political-analyst-wants-you-to-imagine-if-kyle-rittenhouse-were-muslim/

Just to get things out of the way, we think the first-degree murder charges against 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse are a joke that will be thrown out of court because multiple angles from multiple cameras show that he fired three times in self-defense, killing two and wounding a third after being chased down. But still, clowns like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez think Rittenhouse is the example of privilege for being let out on bail — $2 million cash bail — raised by people who recognize self-defense when they see it. Oh, and Joe Biden’s campaign smeared Rittenhouse as a white supremacist, a myth which is still making the rounds, even by district attorneys who think a white kid shooting three white guys showed “strong evidence” of “racial bias.”

Ocasio-Cortez also asked, “Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim and did the same thing in a different context?” We’re not sure if this was inspired by AOC’s tweet or if great minds just think alike, but MSNBC political analyst Mehdi Hasan also wants you to imagine if Rittenhouse were a Muslim.

@mehdirhasan: Imagine if Kyle Rittenhouse was Muslim https://t.co/exxnzjCUEe — MSNBC Daily (@MSNBCDaily) November 24, 2020

Hasan writes:

Imagine if the 17-year-old’s name was not Kyle Rittenhouse but, say, Khalid Rehman. Would people be hailing him as a hero, a martyr or even “my president”? Would the MyPillow guy or the kid from “Silver Spoons” have helped crowdsource Khalid’s $2 million bail? Would his mother be treated sympathetically as a guest on Fox News? Would conservative news anchors be praising him for maintaining “order”? Would a Republican lawmaker be urging him to run for office? Would President Donald Trump have defended him from a White House podium? Don’t be ridiculous; we all know the same conservatives celebrating Rittenhouse would be falling over one another to ask one provocative question after another.

As we mentioned above, it’s not really a privilege to be charged with first-degree murder and held on $2 million bail. But if there’s one thing some of the people triggered by that gun rights rally in Virginia don’t get, is that gun people stick with gun people. When they saw black gun owners guarding their businesses against looters during the George Floyd riots, white gun owners gave their full approval. And if they saw a Muslim kid chased down and beaten with a skateboard during a Black Lives Matter riot, they’d applaud him for defending himself against white thugs.

So what if he were Muslim?

He would be my favorite Muslim. — REZ (@rezpublika) November 24, 2020

Nobody would have a problem with a Muslim defending him or herself from a mob. Nobody. That’s the real issue. — Charles Martel (@Hammert13065731) November 24, 2020

Muslim attacked at BLM protest by three white felons. Clear case of self defense. — Redrufus4u (@Redrufus4u) November 24, 2020

It’s not hard. He would be just as innocent. — Blair Lewis (@blair0lewis) November 24, 2020

How would you look at this situation @mehdirhasan if he was a Muslim or a POC? Ask yourself the same question. Would you come to the same conclusions? You’d say it’s self-defense. Then you would call the people who attacked him white supremasists as Kyle is now called. — 10011011!🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@UglyBeautyWorld) November 24, 2020

He wouldn’t have been charged — A. Philip Smith Jr. (@apsmithjr) November 24, 2020

The charges would be dropped because he was acting in self-defense. Race and religion have nothing to do with it. — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) November 24, 2020

The ACLU and CAIR would demand charges be dropped immediately, and then they would be, so the city government can avoid bad PR. He would then get a phone call from Obama apologizing for the inconvenience. — Louie Lozano 🇺🇸 (@WeldtoWrite) November 24, 2020

He’d already be free and AOC would be shrieking that he was framed — Jesse (@bjesse520) November 24, 2020

Easy. You would be searching for a motive to this day and pushing fake news that Muslims all over the US are hiding in fear of reprisals. — GULAG INMATE #0001 (@MIGHTY_MIDDLE) November 24, 2020

He would be your hero then. — PoliticallyIncorrect (@gunnytweets) November 24, 2020

Your think piece on his austere religiosity would have won a Pulitzer? — Vincent Q. Gaspacho, Sr. 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) November 24, 2020

He would’ve made the cover of Rolling Stone and been made into a sex symbol for young girls. — Donnie 🏴‍☠️ (@thesouthrheadon) November 24, 2020

It would’ve been called workplace violence instead? — CalvinCarbon (@CalvinCarbon) November 24, 2020

They would just say, “someone did something” . — The Reasonable One (@reasonable1s) November 24, 2020

Imagine if I compared one situation to a completely different situation and it worked in promoting outrage amongst dipshits. — ComradePunto (@twitrisballskin) November 24, 2020

Imagine a news organization not trying to divide people into groups — Andy Reed (@419Reed) November 24, 2020

This is just so intellectually dishonest. He was there with his gun for hours and hours. If his intent was to just randomly shoot people, it would have started immediately and there would have been mass casualties. Sorry your pedo was killed though — jrlaco1 (@jrlaco11) November 24, 2020

