Here’s a little Minnesota riddle for you. What do you call a masked man forcing someone out of his car at gunpoint in Minneapolis?

A de facto legal act.

What do you call an unmasked man getting together with family in his own home in that same city?

A criminal.

Welcome to the new “Minnesota nice,” also known as the cold-weather version of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke to a “Re-Imagining Criminal Justice” conference (remotely, of course) in which he stated that “incarceration is a failure of the system.” Except he only opposes incarceration for violent criminals. What he really meant by reimagining criminal justice is that policing and incarceration would now be used against ordinary citizens who are breathing free air. Carjacking and drug trafficking have become de facto legal, while simply breathing and living a happy life have now been criminalized.

Just a day after opposing incarceration during a period of record crime in the Twin Cities region, Walz announced, with the flick of his royal pen, a new edict criminalizing human socializing. Anyone caught socializing with someone not a part of their household — whether inside their home or in the open air outside — is subject to a $1,000 fine or 90 days in the jail cells that have been emptied of robbers and murderers. This is on top of reinstating all the previous lockdown policies from the spring.

Additionally, anyone caught “threatening” to gather or defy these royal edicts will be fined up to $25,000. Waltz has violated every clause of the Bill of Rights. In the process, he has also ignored the preamble of the Minnesota constitution, which begins, “We, the people of the state of Minnesota, grateful to God for our civil and religious liberty, and desiring to perpetuate its blessings and secure the same to ourselves and our posterity …”

With that thought in mind, now consider the following crime data. Homicides in Minneapolis are up 97%, aggravated assault up 26%, and carjackings are up 319%. According to the mayor, the city is dealing with a crisis of officers retiring at double the normal annual attrition rate. Clearly, under Walz’s reimagining of criminal justice, only essential services, defined by violent crime, are allowed to take place on the streets.

This is why, as residents of Minneapolis are terrified to leave their homes due to the viral carjackings and robberies, Walz’s order has given more power to law enforcement … to target Thanksgiving gatherings! Embedded in his lawless order is a provision giving the Minnesota attorney general, county attorneys, and city attorneys the ability to investigate violations or threatened violations of the COVID cult.

One thing is clear: It will take police officers to enforce such a widespread order. It is truly hard to imagine a policeman who has been beaten down by the governor for doing his job of protecting citizens against violent criminals to then turn around and use his enforcement tools against peaceful citizens. And any such officer who would do that is not worthy of wearing a badge.

