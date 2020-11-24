https://thehill.com/homenews/house/527477-house-democrat-accuses-air-force-of-attempting-to-influence-georgia-runoff

The head of the House Armed Services Committee is accusing Air Force leadership of trumpeting the placement of a new aircraft operating base in Georgia in order to influence the state’s crucial Senate runoff races.

The service on Tuesday announced four locations to place Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft, with the Georgia Air National Guard Base in Savannah selected as one of the sites.

Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam SmithDavid (Adam) Adam SmithUS national security policy in the 117th Congress and a new administration Overnight Defense: Pentagon set for tighter virus restrictions as top officials tests positive | Military sees 11th COVID-19 death | House Democrats back Senate language on Confederate base names House Democrats back slower timeline for changing Confederate base names MORE (D-Wash.) said the timing of the announcement “raises serious concerns” and “could mar the service’s historically repeatable, transparent, and deliberate strategic basing process, which until now has helped insulate basing decisions from political influence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He asserted in a statement that the move to include Georgia as a location “inherently politicizes the announcement amidst the ongoing Senate runoffs in the state.”

The Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The service in June briefed Congress on three sites to be selected for the new operating bases, none of which were in Georgia, though Savannah was included in the original eight installations considered.

The installations will eventually be home to a combined 24 aircraft, replacing older C-130H aircraft.

Smith on Tuesday accused the Air Force of deviating from its plan in announcing the Georgia operating base.

“The Air Force has traditionally avoided making basing announcements near an election so as not to be accused of playing politics with force structure decisions. In this instance, the timing and decision to include Savannah, GA in the announcement, when Georgia is focused on Senate runoff elections, raises questions about the Secretary’s motives,” Smith said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. David Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and one of the incumbent GOP senators running in the January runoffs, lauded the Air Force’s decision earlier Tuesday.

Perdue said the new aircraft “will equip our Georgia Air National Guard with state-of-the-art technology as they support America’s global security interests.”

The senator had also signed on to a letter sent to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett in May, encouraging the service head to consider Savannah as home to a new fleet of C-130Js.

Perdue is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in a Jan. 5 runoff, while Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) will face Rev. Raphael Warnock for a runoff in a special election.

Both of Georgia’s Senate races were forced into runoffs after none of the candidates clinched 50 percent of the vote in the general election. The two Senate contests will determine control over the upper chamber. Democrats would have to win both to take the majority.

Smith maintained Tuesday that Congress “has not even decided whether to fund the additional aircraft that would justify a fourth site,” and that the Air Force should delay moving forward with the basing actions “until conference negotiations have concluded and the decision is not at risk of being politicized.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

