https://hannity.com/media-room/hugged-out-feinstein-steps-down-from-leadership-role-after-infamous-hug-with-lindsey-graham/

BACKLASH! Dem Group Demands Feinstein ‘Removed from Committee’ After Hugging Lindsey Graham

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.20

The group Demand Justice and its Executive Director and former Clinton insider Brian Fallon are calling for the removal of Sen. Dianne Feinstein from the Judiciary Committee for her recent role in the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee. If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene,” writes the press release.

“She has undercut Democrats’ position at every step of this process, from undermining calls for filibuster and Court reform straight through to thanking Republicans for the most egregious partisan power grab in the modern history of the Supreme Court,” it adds.

“I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in,” she tells him. “Thank you so much for your leadership.”

“Here’s Sen. Feinstein hugging Lindsey Graham after the SCOTUS hearing concluded, in case you were wondering about the extent to which Democrats need to elect people actually capable of fighting,” posted one user on social media.

“Here’s Lindsey Graham, who refuses to take a coronavirus test, hugging 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein at the end of today’s hearing,” added a writer for Vox.

Read the full statement above.

GRAHAM: Feinstein a ‘Wonderful Progressive Person, She Hugged Me, Look What’s Happening to Her’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.22.20

Senator Lindsey Graham defended progressive Senator Dianne Feinstein from a liberal backlash Thursday after she came under-fire simply for hugging the Judiciary Chairman at the conclusion of hearings.

“The committee did the right thing, Judge Barrett deserved a vote, up or down,” said Graham.

“Sen. Feinstein’s a wonderful person, a progressive Senator, who has been for decades supportive of the pro-choice cause. She dared hug me, and look what’s happening to her,” he added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed-in this week on Dianne Feinstein’s growing backlash over her praise of Lindsey Graham’s Supreme Court hearings; saying he was forced to have a “serious talk” with the longtime lawmaker.

“I’ve had a long and serious talk with Senator Feinstein. That’s all I’m going to say about it right now,” Schumer told reporters.

Feinstein faced a growing backlash from Democrat-linked groups over her handling of the confirmation process.

“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee,” wrote Democrat-linked group ‘Demand Justice,’ adding “If Senate Democrats are going to get their act together on the courts going forward, they cannot be led by someone who treats Sunrise activists with contempt and the Republican theft of a Supreme Court seat with kid gloves.”

“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee. If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene,” the group said in a statement. “She has undercut Democrats’ position at every step of this process, from undermining calls for filibuster and Court reform straight through to thanking Republicans form the most egregious partisan power grab in the modern history of the Supreme Court.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...