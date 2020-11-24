https://hannity.com/media-room/hugged-out-feinstein-steps-down-from-leadership-role-after-infamous-hug-with-lindsey-graham/
BACKLASH! Dem Group Demands Feinstein ‘Removed from Committee’ After Hugging Lindsey Graham
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.20
The group Demand Justice and its Executive Director and former Clinton insider Brian Fallon are calling for the removal of Sen. Dianne Feinstein from the Judiciary Committee for her recent role in the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee. If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene,” writes the press release.
“She has undercut Democrats’ position at every step of this process, from undermining calls for filibuster and Court reform straight through to thanking Republicans for the most egregious partisan power grab in the modern history of the Supreme Court,” it adds.
Demand Justice wants Feinstein ousted as the top D on Judiciary. Via @brianefallon pic.twitter.com/IzXAlpvtY8
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 15, 2020
“I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in,” she tells him. “Thank you so much for your leadership.”
Here’s Sen. Feinstein hugging Lindsey Graham after the SCOTUS hearing concluded, in case you were wondering about the extent to which Democrats need to elect people actually capable of fighting.pic.twitter.com/V5Od6dQ3T4
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 15, 2020
Senator @LindseyGrahamSC and @SenFeinstein shake hands and hug after the #SCOTUShearings conclude.
Full video here: https://t.co/lKxfaDOIaZ pic.twitter.com/rj1diSUxAQ
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2020
Here’s Lindsey Graham, who refuses to take a coronavirus test, hugging 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein at the end of today’s hearing pic.twitter.com/f8h0tTLeGs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2020
“Here’s Sen. Feinstein hugging Lindsey Graham after the SCOTUS hearing concluded, in case you were wondering about the extent to which Democrats need to elect people actually capable of fighting,” posted one user on social media.
“Here’s Lindsey Graham, who refuses to take a coronavirus test, hugging 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein at the end of today’s hearing,” added a writer for Vox.
Read the full statement above.
GRAHAM: Feinstein a ‘Wonderful Progressive Person, She Hugged Me, Look What’s Happening to Her’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.22.20
Senator Lindsey Graham defended progressive Senator Dianne Feinstein from a liberal backlash Thursday after she came under-fire simply for hugging the Judiciary Chairman at the conclusion of hearings.
“The committee did the right thing, Judge Barrett deserved a vote, up or down,” said Graham.
“Sen. Feinstein’s a wonderful person, a progressive Senator, who has been for decades supportive of the pro-choice cause. She dared hug me, and look what’s happening to her,” he added.
Sen. Lindsey Graham: “Sen. Feinstein’s a wonderful person, a progressive Senator, who has been for decades supportive of the pro-choice cause. She dared hug me, and look what’s happening to her.” pic.twitter.com/gOfV1YpOoR
— The Hill (@thehill) October 22, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed-in this week on Dianne Feinstein’s growing backlash over her praise of Lindsey Graham’s Supreme Court hearings; saying he was forced to have a “serious talk” with the longtime lawmaker.
“I’ve had a long and serious talk with Senator Feinstein. That’s all I’m going to say about it right now,” Schumer told reporters.
Feinstein faced a growing backlash from Democrat-linked groups over her handling of the confirmation process.
Senator @LindseyGrahamSC and @SenFeinstein shake hands and hug after the #SCOTUShearings conclude.
Full video here: https://t.co/lKxfaDOIaZ pic.twitter.com/rj1diSUxAQ
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2020
It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
— Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) October 15, 2020
“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee,” wrote Democrat-linked group ‘Demand Justice,’ adding “If Senate Democrats are going to get their act together on the courts going forward, they cannot be led by someone who treats Sunrise activists with contempt and the Republican theft of a Supreme Court seat with kid gloves.”
Dianne Feinstein must step down.https://t.co/vWp2w7BRr8
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) October 15, 2020
“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee. If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene,” the group said in a statement. “She has undercut Democrats’ position at every step of this process, from undermining calls for filibuster and Court reform straight through to thanking Republicans form the most egregious partisan power grab in the modern history of the Supreme Court.”
Read the full report at Fox News.