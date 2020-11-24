https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/11/24/if-you-are-advocating-for-lockdowns-and-complying-you-are-complicit-with-mass-murder/

What NO ONE is Saying About The Lockdowns

by James Corbett

The Corbett Report

Excerpts:

Those advocating for lockdowns have seen the destruction and death that those policies have wrought this year and we are living through that right now.

Not only are people being deprived of their livelihoods and forced into grinding poverty as a direct result of these shutdowns, but now the undeniable truth is that if you are advocating for lockdowns, you are advocating for some portion of the population to be consigned to death.

This is no longer debatable. It is even openly admitted—although months too late by the World Health Organization.

If you have managed to retain your sanity during this time of widespread insanity, I applaud you and wish to assure you that you are not alone. Many, many people all around the world are defying orders. They are protesting against these lockdowns. They are standing up. They are disobeying.

But of course the corporate controlled press don’t want you to know that disobedience is an option on the table and they will not report on this. But disobedience is an option. Open your business. Leave your home. Do not ask for permission. Disobey.

To those who are still advocating for lockdowns, I encourage you to do so to the face of those parents who have lost their teenage children due to suicide as a direct result of the shutdowns and tell them that their child’s death doesn’t matter because it wasn’t listed as being due to COVID-19. Or do so to the face of the tens of thousands of others who have already lost loved ones as a direct result of these shutdown or the hundreds of thousands more who will die as long as these lockdowns endure.

If you are advocating for lockdowns, you are complicit in tearing families apart. You are complicit in inflicting untold suffering on millions of people around the world. You are complicit in casting the poorest and most vulnerable in our societies into even further grinding poverty. You are complicit in murder.

Watch the Full Report:

Shutdowns: Stupid, Pointless and Evil

by Larken Rose

(Editor’s note: While this was recorded back in April, it is even MORE applicable today as the Globalists try to force the world into a second lockdown.)

Quotes:

Government, the governors, the mayors, a whole bunch of layers of these parasitic idiots are commanding and threatening to fine and imprison people for not doing things that will make the problem worse. They are forcing people to make the problem worse. When government forces people to do something destructive that will get other people killed, the governors of the states are forcing people to do things that will get tens of thousands or millions killed! Let me be perfectly clear. If government orders you to do something which puts innocent lives in jeopardy, DISOBEY THE #%*&#@! GOVERNMENT!!

Watch the full talk:

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.

Having problems receiving our newsletters? See:

If you know people who are skeptical and cannot believe that medical kidnapping happens in the U.S. today, this is the book for them! Backed with solid references and real life examples, they will not be able to deny the plain evidence before them, and will become better educated on this topic that is destroying the American family.

1 Book – 228 pages

Retail: $24.99

FREE Shipping Available!

Now: $14.99

Order here!

2 Books

Retail: $49.98 (for 2 books)

FREE Shipping Available!

Now: $19.99 (for 2 books)

Order here!

Published on November 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

