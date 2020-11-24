https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/arizona-35000-votes-given-every-democrat-candidate-just-start-voting-off-sidney-powell-drops-moab-az-democrats-flip-state/

Sidney Powell is about to release the Kraken.

On Saturday Sidney Powell told Newsmax the Trump campaign has testimonial evidence that the Democrats added 35,000 votes to every Democrat candidate as a head start.

On Tuesday Attorney Sidney Powell told Lou Dobbs that the Trump team has one witness in Arizona who says the Democrats in the state were given 35,000 votes as a head start.

Sidney Powell: “I mean, people sitting on the floor writing on the side of buses filling out ballot after ballot. It’s in your face everywhere. The statistical evidence is insurmountable. The mathematical evidence is to a mathematical impossibility. This is no way there was anything but widespread election fraud here. We’ve got one witness that says in Arizona at least there were 35,000 votes added to every Democratic candidate just to start their voting off. It’s like getting your $500 of Monopoly money to begin with when you haven’t done anything. And it was only for Democrats.”

Does ANYONE really believe Trump won AZ by 5 percentage points in 2016 and lost the dependable red state in 2020 to Sleepy Joe?

We will put our money on Sidney and Donald Trump!

If proven this could flip at least one US House seat and the presidential election in the dependable red state.

If proven would flip 1 House seat in Arizona. Plus, also gives Trump the state if President is included in the 35,000 head start. Still has to be proven though, so whatever. — Shutdowns do more harm than good. (@4_jags) November 25, 2020

