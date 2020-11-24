https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/24/infuriating-mickey-white-decimates-traditional-media-in-brutal-thread-on-why-americans-can-never-trust-any-of-them-again/

The media have spent the last four years trying to find a way to beat Trump. From screaming about his tweets to pushing a now-debunked Russia collusion narrative they have done everything possible to hurt the president and as such, his re-election chances. To be fair, this editor doesn’t know that any Republican could have withstood the coordinated hatred and vile sabotaging going on by a supposedly unbiased media.

They’ve proven themselves more activist than journalist.

Mickey White penned the perfect thread about how many Americans can never trust anything the media say, again:

How can we trust anything The Media says ever again? They’ve lied about a VIRUS, that caused a Pandemic ffs. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 24, 2020

BUT TRUMP SAID YOU SHOULD INJECT YOURSELF WITH BLEACH!

Remember that nugget?

Idiots are still claiming he said that so clearly the media did their job.

They spent every second convincing as many people as possible that there were no viable treatments and that a vaccine was a pipe dream. Creating as much panic and isolation as possible…. all to help Joe Biden win the election. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 24, 2020

They wanted us hopeless, beaten, afraid, and alone. Human beings are never more easily influenced or controlled than when they are scared.

No. It should not have been made into a political football. But it was and not by Trump. The Media did this to help the Democrats. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 24, 2020

Yup.

They did indeed.

It’s literally that simple. And infuriating. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 24, 2020

On that note though, without Trump to b*tch about 24/7, we’re not sure what the media will do for clicks and taps. Their readers won’t care about their slobbering all over Biden and Harris being the dream team articles … the hate clicks were what was keeping them going.

And now?

So let’s be honest, in the end, the media have done far more damage to themselves than Trump.

***

