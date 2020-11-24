https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/24/is-ilhan-omar-accidentally-helping-israel-block-the-sale-of-f-35s-to-uae/

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted yesterday that the UAE should spend its money feeding hungry children rather than buying F-35s from the United States and that she’s introducing legislation to prevent the sale of the advanced fighter jets:

A single F-35 costs over $100 million. For that kind of money, we could feed 40 million kids. I’ve introduced legislation to block the sale of F-35s and other weapons to the UAE, a global human rights abuser. We should be focused on the deadly pandemic, not arming dictators. pic.twitter.com/tUUldnPfIn — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) November 23, 2020

And do you know who agrees with her? Israel, that’s who:

A group of senators announce their rejection of the #US sale of F-35 fighter jets and other weapons systems to the #UAE under the proposed deal worth more than $23 billion, citing security concerns for #Israel. https://t.co/mJdNCnYmqy — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 20, 2020

Prime Minister Netanyahu is opposed to the sale:

Scoop: UAE cancels meeting with Israel and the U.S. after Netanyahu opposes F-35 arms deal. My story on @axios and @WallaNews https://t.co/mk5YuHyWkh — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) August 24, 2020

It’s the “epic-handshake meme” come to life:

Lawmakers worried about Israel’s military advantage 🤝opposing F-35 sales to UAE Lawmakers worried about militarized foreign policy https://t.co/tDRJhjEcFE — Chris (@chrstphr_woody) November 24, 2020

Literally! (Via ImgFlip):

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

