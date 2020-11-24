https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/24/is-ilhan-omar-accidentally-helping-israel-block-the-sale-of-f-35s-to-uae/

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted yesterday that the UAE should spend its money feeding hungry children rather than buying F-35s from the United States and that she’s introducing legislation to prevent the sale of the advanced fighter jets:

And do you know who agrees with her? Israel, that’s who:

Prime Minister Netanyahu is opposed to the sale:

It’s the “epic-handshake meme” come to life:

Literally! (Via ImgFlip):

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...