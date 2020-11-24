https://www.theblaze.com/news/gavin-newsom-dinner-party-worse-than-reported

Journalist Adam Housley — an award-winning journalist and former Fox News correspondent — reported Monday that California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s much-maligned November dinner party was far worse than initially reported.

What’s a very brief history on this?

Newsom has been under fire since photos emerged featuring his attendance at an upscale dinner party.

Following the reveal, Newsom apologized for his behavior and impressed the importance of mask-wearing and social distancing as California’s confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

Last week, the governor announced a statewide 30-day limited lockdown.

In a statement, he said, “The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm. It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.

What are the new developments?

In two now-viral tweets, Housley reported that Newsom’s dinner party was composed of at least 22 people — not 12, as previously reported. He also noted that the bar bill was approximately $15,000 and that the party took place solely indoors without masks.

On Twitter, Housley wrote, “Because Yountville is my hometown … and where the French Laundry is located … I thought I’d do some digging. Facts about the Newsom dinner. The bar bill was around 15-thousand. 22 people in attendance, not 12. No masks. All indoors. They got so loud, other patrons complained.”

He continued, “There was ‘zero effort’ to go outside and there was no social distancing of any type. I’m also told some of those there are now privately laughing at the controversy. Remember this is my little hometown. The walls speak.”

(H/T:

The Daily Wire)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

