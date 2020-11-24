https://www.oann.com/jpmorgan-80-chance-of-a-brexit-trade-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jpmorgan-80-chance-of-a-brexit-trade-deal

FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

November 24, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has raised its odds of a Brexit trade deal to 80%, up from two-thirds, as negotiators from Britain and the European Union try to clinch an accord before the end of the year.

“Since the summer we have put the odds of a deal at about two-thirds, and no-deal at a third,” JPMorgan said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

“Given the recent newsflow, the likelihood of a deal is clearly growing, and hence we shift our assessment to 80-20 in favour of a deal,” it said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

