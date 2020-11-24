https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/just-pennsylvania-secretary-state-certifies-election-results/

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Tuesday morning certified the state’s election results showing a ‘Biden victory.’

Governor Tom Wolf (D) said he signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of elector for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

Wolf thanked the election officials for administering a “fair and free election” and said they performed “admirably and honorably.”

Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

President Trump’s legal team filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania after GOP poll watchers were blocked from observing ballot counting.

President Trump was up by 700,000 votes on election night when Pennsylvania stopped counting votes.

According to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the crooked Democrat officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh counted 680,000+ ballots for Joe Biden without any GOP observers present.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday granted an expedited review for Team Trump’s appeal in Pennsylvania.

Legal counsel for Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State must respond to the Trump team’s brief by Tuesday afternoon.

The Pennsylvania case may reach the Supreme Court by next week.

