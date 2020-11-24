https://noqreport.com/2020/11/24/last-minute-software-update-in-georgia-by-dominions-eric-coomer-did-not-receive-adequate-security-testing/

A software update made 12-days before voting began in Georgia was not adequately tested for security issues nor was it recertified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Why? Because infamous Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer claimed the change was “minor” and did not require recertification.

It all began when issues were noticed regarding Senate candidates not appearing on the touchscreen ballots. But attorneys for the plaintiffs called for paper ballots to be used in lieu of replaced technology because it was so close to the beginning of early voting in Georgia. Their request was denied outright by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

According to GovTech:

The issue, discovered last week during pre-election equipment testing in Douglas and Richmond counties, occurred when the second column of candidates didn’t appear because of a technical problem with how touchscreens communicated with their underlying Android operating system, said Eric Coomer of Dominion Voting Systems. He said the problem only happened rarely, when users made selections in a specific pattern.

David Cross, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said making a critical software change shows that the state’s voting technology is vulnerable to problems.

“This is far bigger than we originally thought,” Cross told U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg. “It’s hard to imagine a more concerning scenario.”

He said the software upgrade is being made without adequate security testing or certification from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. But Coomer said the change is minor and doesn’t require recertification.

Election officials halted testing in the 77 counties where it had begun after they learned about the problem, said Gabriel Sterling, statewide voting system implementation manager.

In GA, during (late?) Sept, Dominion’s radical Leftist Eric Coomer made a “critical software change” to GA’s Dominion voting machines “without adequate testing or certification from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission”. From this 9/29/20 AJC story https://t.co/Mhn8wIcewK pic.twitter.com/GtpN1SzOXF — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) November 24, 2020

Georgia has become a hotly contested battleground state following an apparent victory on election night by President Trump followed by a series of suspicious “bursts” in votes for former Vice President Joe Biden that tilted the state in his direction. A recount was performed with major challenges associated with it. Now, attorney Sidney Powell is set to file a lawsuit in the state on Wednesday.

This could be nothing. It all seems pretty casual. But considering Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer initiated the update and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ran cover for it, this needs a much closer examination.

