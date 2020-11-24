https://www.theepochtimes.com/latino-voters-side-with-trump-over-socialism_3591903.html

Forty-seven percent of Latino Floridian voters sided with President Trump in this election. A 12 percent increase from 2016. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton’s counterpart, Joe Biden, lost 10 percent of the Latino vote there, according to poll data.

Trump Campaign Associate Giancarlo Sopo says the Democratic Party’s embracing of a socialist agenda turned away some Latinos like Florida’s Cuban-American and Venezuelan-American communities.

“But, what we saw in 2018, was that the Democratic Party chair, Tom Perez, said that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the future of the party. Well, with a future like that, it’s not surprising a lot of Latinos in places like Florida, that they want to become a part of the Democratic Party’s past. Because no one wants their future to be socialism,” said Sopo.

Democratic Socialist Ocasio-Cortez introduced the socialist Green New Deal in 2019. Meanwhile, Trump has railed against socialism throughout his reelection campaign.

Sopo says this didn’t only happen in Florida; Trump saw Latino gains in a number of other states. Based on poll data, to name a few, Trump gained 11 points in Ohio, eight in Nevada, and six points in Texas.

“What they saw in this president was somebody who was willing to put aside political correctness and fight for policies that uplift blue-collar workers. So, I’m talking specifically about some of the president’s trade policies and his willingness to really take on China for abusing our people. But also the president’s willingness to fight for a strong border,” said Sopo.

Sopo says there’s a misconception that Hispanics don’t want a strong border. But, actually, Hispanics in border counties, he says, are the ones that are negatively impacted by illegal immigration.

A 2020 pew research poll shows that two-thirds of Latinos view increasing security at the U.S.-Mexico border as a very or somewhat important goal.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

