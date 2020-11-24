https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-denounce-boston-globe-for-arguing-against-dragging-trump-from-white-house

Leftists are now trashing the Boston Globe for suggesting that it would be a traumatic experience if the military were to subject Americans to watching the President of the United States be dragged from the White House.

On Tuesday, the Boston Globe tweeted a link to an article arguing that President Trump could be talked out of leaving the White House peaceably if he refused to concede the election, prompting backlash from leftists.

“Even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door of the White House on Jan. 20, so we asked experts in the art of persuasion how they go about dislodging the reluctant,” the Globe tweeted.

Even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door of the White House on Jan. 20, so we asked experts in the art of persuasion how they go about dislodging the reluctant. https://t.co/5ERR3bbvlH — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) November 24, 2020

Immediately, blue-checkmarked media figures, from Joy Reid to Keith Olbermann, told the Boston Globe to check themselves before tweeting such a message.

“Y’all sure about that???” asked MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Y’all sure about that??? https://t.co/pVrX4o3Wr2 — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) November 24, 2020

“I think I speak for the majority of Americans when I say we would absolutely LOVE to see this president dragged out of the White House on January 20. You could charge $100 for a pay-per-view and fund Social Security for a decade,” tweeted former news anchor Ed Greenberger.

I think I speak for the majority of Americans when I say we would absolutely LOVE to see this president dragged out of the White House on January 20. You could charge $100 for a pay-per-view and fund Social Security for a decade. — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) November 24, 2020

“Speak for yourself Boston Globe, I’d pay to see Orange Agolf Twitler and his disgusting family and their evil minions dragged out in handcuffs. I’d pay,” tweeted Ricky Davila.

Speak for yourself Boston Globe, I’d pay to see Orange Agolf Twitler and his disgusting family and their evil minions dragged out in handcuffs. I’d pay. https://t.co/qtMGqZoPah — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 24, 2020

“A lot of people are dunking on this but I actually agree — I think for the nation’s sanctity and to commence healing he should be yeeted out an upper story window and not the front door. How else is he going to bounce on the trampoline and into a pit of flesh-eating beetles?” tweeted Chuck Wendig.

A lot of people are dunking on this but I actually agree — I think for the nation’s sanctity and to commence healing he should be yeeted out an upper story window and not the front door. How else is he going to bounce on the trampoline and into a pit of flesh-eating beetles? https://t.co/7q1N4Dfwx2 — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 24, 2020

“Not only would I like to see Trump physically hauled out of the White House on Jan 20, I’d also love to see all of his Nazi enablers get thrown into a volcano on live tv, starting w/ Mitch McConnell,” tweeted Jeff Rothman.

Not only would I like to see Trump physically hauled out of the White House on Jan 20, I’d also love to see all of his Nazi enablers get thrown into a volcano on live tv, starting w/ Mitch McConnell https://t.co/1DdDj56ZSp — Jeff Rothman 🌻🇺🇸 💙 (@amazingjr87) November 24, 2020

“You misspelled ‘WE ALL WANT TO SEE HIM DRAGGED OUT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE WHITE HOUSE,’” tweeted Keith Olbermann.

You misspelled “WE ALL WANT TO SEE HIM DRAGGED OUT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE WHITE HOUSE” https://t.co/Ons9t0ZN5f — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 24, 2020

After President Trump contested the results of the U.S. elections, there were suggestions insinuating the military could remove President Trump from office. “The United States government is capable of escorting trespassers from the White House,” a spokesperson for former Vice President Joe Biden said.

“I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said in June.

However, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress, “I believe deeply in the principle of an apolitical U.S. military. In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military. I foresee no role for the U.S armed forces in this process.”

RELATED: WATCH: Obama On Trump: ‘We Can Always Send The Navy SEALs In There To Dig Him Out’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

