https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/legal-group-files-litigation-questioning-more-200000-georgia-ballots?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A conservative legal group filed a lawsuit Wednesday arguing that more than 200,000 votes in Georgia may have been either illegally counted or improperly uncounted, a number that dwarfs the current lead Joe Biden enjoys over President Trump in the state’s official tally.

The Thomas More Society’s Amistad Project announced its latest battleground state litigation, claiming government data indicates that “well over 100,000 illegal votes [in Georgia] were improperly counted, while tens of thousands of legal votes were not counted.”

The alleged ballot errors “undercu[t] the integrity of the general election,” Amistad Project Director Phill Kline said in a press release.

The group alleged that “systematic failures by state and local election officials” were facilitated by “private monies donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg through a leftist organization called the Center for Tech and Civic Life.” That group has been the subject of scrutiny for its receipt of hundreds of millions of dollars from Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan ostensibly to be spent on local election infrastructure throughout the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

