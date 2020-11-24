https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/limbaugh-obama-dark-force-created-shadow-government/

Talk-radio icon Rush Limbaugh is charging that it actually was Barack Obama who set up a “shadow government” after he left office, and since then “he literally was undermining a duly elected president.”

Limbaugh made the comments in response to a wild claim from Doug Brinkley, one of the many commentators for CNN, who claimed, of Trump, “He’s gonna create a kind of second, shadow government out of Mar-a-Lago. He practically lives next door to Rush Limbaugh. They’ll create a kind of, uh, uh media empire, a voice out there that simply refuses to accept anything that Joe Biden does and go to the attack.”

Limbaugh explained what actually happened when Obama and his vice president, Joe Biden, left office in January of 2017, following President Trump’s historic victory over twice-failed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race.

“So, Trump and I are gonna create some kind of shadow government. Who actually did this? That’s right: Barack Obama. We have now learned that Obama ran every operation in the four years of Trump’s first term. He ran the Russian hoax. He ran the Russian coup. He ran the impeachment operation. He ran Stormy Daniels,” Limbaugh told his audience.

“He was behind all of it. Obama and Biden were behind all of it. He created a shadow government. I predicted it. The only thing I was wrong about was I thought he’d do it publicly. I thought he’d go on TV and start ripping into Trump every time Trump tried to unravel an Obama policy. That’s where I was dead wrong.

“He did it silently, quietly, invisibly. But he was doing it. In fact, the shadow government is a great word to describe what Obama was doing. He literally was undermining a duly elected president. He was doing everything he could to overturn the election results of 2016. It was near criminal what was done.”

Limbaugh continued, “You know, I remember all those four years we’re digging deep and we’re looking at it. The FBI here and Mueller over there, MI5, all these European connections. We knew that Obama had had a very important White House Oval Office meeting on January 5, 2017, where he dispatched Comey and Clapper to go to the Trump Tower, have a meeting with Trump to tell him about the golden showers story and the Steele dossier.

“But not enough of us put together that Obama was the actual ringleader until later. But he was. He was the actual ringleader. He was the guy making sure that Trump was not going to succeed at unraveling the Obama first two terms. He failed at that, by the way. He failed massively. But that was his objective.”

In fact, Democrats were discussing impeachment for President Trump even before he took office. They threw nearly three years of the Robert Mueller investigation at him, resulting in no charges. They pursued an impeach-and-remove agenda for months, resulting in the president’s total acquittal. They have opposed virtually every effort Trump made, including those that were intended to protect the U.S., such as his travel ban from terror-fomenting nations and his southern border wall.

Joining the Democrats virtually en masse were members of the legacy media, who openly berated the president to his face, attacked his family, and openly lobbied for his policies to fail, even to the point of crediting the previous administration with President Trump’s immensely successful economic policies.

Routinely, the media and Democrats blamed President Trump for the deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, a virus that was unleashed in China and has killed millions around the world, even though it was his aggressive closure of travel from China that set the stage for his administration’s war with coronavirus, a move that was harshly criticized by Biden.

Limbaugh said the legacy media has been filed recently with speculation about what President Trump will do if his legal challenges to the vote in several swing states, based on evidence of election fraud, do not succeed.

“For example, here’s a Politico headline: ‘Trump Threatens to Wreak Havoc on GOP From Beyond the White House — His attacks on Republican governors since his loss offer a sample of what’s in store. President Donald Trump has spent the three weeks since he lost the election…’ This is Politico, not me,” he said.

Limbaugh said he’s not advocating for a course of action for President Trump.

“But I’m gonna tell you something: He’s not exactly been given the proper amount of support from these Republicans that I think he’s deserved. The governors may be a little different, but some of the House Republicans and some of the Senate Republicans? Look, there’s all kinds of Never Trumpers in both houses of Congress, the House and the Senate,” he said.

“I will never forget the first six months of Trump’s first year, 2017, where there was no help whatsoever on replacing and reforming Obamacare, because they thought the Russian stuff was true and they thought Trump was gonna be thrown out of the White House and put in jail. It was outrageous. And then after six months or so went by, they finally figured out that it was bogus.

“But they believed it because they believed the Drive-By Media. Trump has not exactly been given support from the Republican Party. They’ve tried to undermine him, and I don’t just mean the Never Trumpers. There’s a lot of establishment Republicans that didn’t want Trump to succeed at all. This is another reason why people are calling here in tears and in frustration.

“We finally got a Republican leader willing to push back, fight back, stand up for America — and his own party can’t even get behind him en masse!” he said.

