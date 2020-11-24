https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/lin-wood-requests-information-related-water-leak-state-farm-center-election-night-blamed-stopping-vote-counting-know-never-happened/

Late last night attorney L. Lin Wood announced he had requested information from Georgia’s Secretary of State regarding the supposed water main break on election night in Atlanta. This water main break was the supposed reason for shutting down ballot counting in Georgia that night. We believe Wood is on to something.

Here is more on Lin Wood’s request from the corrupt Georgia Secretary of State.

We know Wood is going to find something because of what we found. The Gateway Pundit was provided information from a local attorney’s request for information and it revealed there was nothing on the water main break election night.

TRENDING: Breaking: President Trump Scores Two Big Wins – One in Michigan and One in Pennsylvania

It was a lie:

We reported on the testimony of other Georgia citizens who confirmed there was no water main break – it was a scam – which caused a delay in vote counting in Atlanta:

What really happened on Election Day with absentee ballots in Atlanta? Who called about the water main break that day and planted the story in the news? Will authorities investigate and get to the bottom of this apparent fraud and the rationale for committing it? It looks like Lin Wood is on to something.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

