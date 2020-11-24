https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/majority-republicans-say-they-would-vote-trump-2024-poll-finds?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fifty-four percent of Republicans say they would vote for President Trump in 2024, according to a new Morning Consult-Politico poll.

The poll also found 12% of Republican voters said they would prefer to vote for Vice President Mike Pence in a 2024 primary and that 8% would cast their vote for Donald Trump Jr. The poll’s margin of error was 4 percentage points.

Of those surveyed, 71% said they thought the president has been more effective than Republicans on Capitol Hill, and 25% believe Republicans in Congress fear the president.

The president fared well when compared to congressional Republicans, with 68% of GOP voters surveyed saying they believe he is more in touch with the party’s “rank and file,” compared to only 20% who believe the same of Republicans in the House and Senate.

The results of the poll, which were released Tuesday, come as Trump begins the process of conceding the Nov. 3 election to Joe Biden, despite a number of legal cases mounted by the president’s campaign around the country alleging widespread voter fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

