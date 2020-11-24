https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/majority-voters-plan-celebrate-thanksgiving-family-and-friends?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen shows that a majority of U.S. voters plans to spend Thanksgiving dinner face-to-face with family and friends this year, a possible indication that most Americans are attempting to resume something resembling a normal life even in the face of widespread fears of COVID-19.

When asked, 53% of voters said they planned to spend the Thanksgiving meal “in-person with family and friends,” while 36% said they would not. The other 11% said they were unsure about plans.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

Public health experts have warned that traditional Thanksgiving dinners could result in COVID-19 outbreaks, with virologists and epidemiologists claiming that crowded family tables may serve as an ideal vector for the spread of coronavirus. Some states, including New York, have asked residents not to hold gatherings of roughly 10 or more people inside a home.

