https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/11/24/police-search-for-man-they-said-shot-trooper-on-cape-cod/

Police are looking for the public’s help in finding the “armed and dangerous” man they now say shot a state trooper on Cape Cod over the weekend.

Massachusetts State Police are looking for Andre K. Sterling, 35, who faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder in the shooting of Trooper John Lennon late Friday night in the village of Hyannis in Barnstable.

The gun that cops allege Sterling fired during the traffic stop has not yet been recovered, so the man should be considered “armed and dangerous,” state police said.

Along with that attempted murder charge and other related counts in the shooting, Sterling also faces Massachusetts warrants for identity fraud, assault and battery on a police officer and other charges. He’s also wanted out of Wyoming on drug charges, state police say.

As the Herald reported this weekend, the round that struck the trooper went through Lennon’s hand and then appeared to have hit his ballistic vest.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by the 85th Recruit Training Troop — the most recent class of troopers, which included Lennon — for the wounded officer, who faces a long road to recovery and several hand surgeries. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the effort had raised $145,000, surpassing its $100,000 goal.

MSP encourages anyone with information to call the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE, which is 1-800-527-8873. Sterling is described as a 5-foot-11, 175-pound Black man from Jamaica with brown eyes and a scar on his left hand.

