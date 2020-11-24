https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/24/mask-scold-jonathan-karl-busted-removing-his-mask-while-inside-the-white-house-briefing-room/

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl was busted removing his mask shortly after the conclusion of President Trump’s remarks on the stock market earlier today:

Apparently @jonkarl believes it’s okay to remove his face mask when he thinks the cameras are off. pic.twitter.com/bM3oEaB0Wm — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) November 24, 2020

This would be the same Jonathan Karl who scolded people for not wearing a mask outdoors in May:

Almost everybody in the Rose Garden is wearing a mask — almost everybody. pic.twitter.com/JBnEV05HOd — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 11, 2020

Dr. Fauci will be very, very disappointed in you, Jon:

Dr. Fauci tells me going to a Trump rally or a protest risky. To those who go he says: “When you start to chant and shout, even though the instinct is to pull the mask down, which you see, don’t do that because there is a risk there and it’s a real risk”https://t.co/nOevCAeieC — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) June 12, 2020

They’re all such hypocrites:

We’re being told to wear masks indoors with our family members for Thanksgiving, but these clowns can’t keep their masks on for 5 minutes?

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

