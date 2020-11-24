https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/24/mask-scold-jonathan-karl-busted-removing-his-mask-while-inside-the-white-house-briefing-room/

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl was busted removing his mask shortly after the conclusion of President Trump’s remarks on the stock market earlier today:

This would be the same Jonathan Karl who scolded people for not wearing a mask outdoors in May:

Dr. Fauci will be very, very disappointed in you, Jon:

They’re all such hypocrites:

We’re being told to wear masks indoors with our family members for Thanksgiving, but these clowns can’t keep their masks on for 5 minutes?

***

