https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/mayor-bill-de-blasio-threatens-to-shut-down-synagogue-that-hosted-a-huge-wedding-behind-his-back/

It’s well known that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has it out for the Orthodox Jewish community when it comes to the coronavirus. Black Lives Matter marches draw thousands, and de Blasio reacts to those by painting Black Lives Matter in huge yellow letters on Fifth Avenue and elsewhere around the city. But Jewish gatherings really seem to rub de Blasio the wrong way. Now he’s threatening to shut down a synagogue that held a large wedding behind his back.

“There was a conscious effort to conceal what was going on,” says de Blasio. Wonder why?

The best part is that de Blasio says the city wasn’t aware of it until after the fact:

Worse.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...