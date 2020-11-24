https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/medicaid-funding-can-be-cut-planned-parenthood-texas-louisiana-federal-court?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas and Louisiana can cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics, reversing an appellate ruling that blocked Texas from enforcing its ban.

The ruling was made Monday by the full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, following an earlier ruling by a three-judge appellate panel, according to Fox News. It also reversed a ruling in a separate case blocking Louisiana from banning Planned Parenthood funding.

The panel ruled against the ban in 2015. The full court deadlock on the case in 2017.

The court is now made up of six President Trump nominees, including four that participated in Monday’s ruling and joined in the judge’s ruling, which resulted in a majority ruling, Fox also reports.

Along with other state-level bans, the legislation could reach the U.S. Supreme Court, which previously rejected Louisiana’s controversial regulations on abortion clinics, according to news reports.

The ruling will also purportedly impact Mississippi, which is under 5th Circuit jurisdiction.

