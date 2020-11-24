https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/milwaukee-elections-commission-refuses-allow-trump-reps-see-absentee-ballot-envelopes-ballots-clearly-stopthesteal/

The Trump campaign paid millions of dollars for a recount in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Recall, Wisconsin suspended counting on election night when President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by approximately 130,000 votes.

Then suddenly a day after Election Day at 3:42 AM, Joe Biden received a dump of 143,379 votes.

President Trump tweeted out the graph showing Wisconsin’s time stamped entries and the massive ballot dump shows a huge spike at 3:42 AM on Wednesday, November 4.

Look at this in Wisconsin! A day AFTER the election, Biden receives a dump of 143,379 votes at 3:42AM, when they learned he was losing badly. This is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/nhiLMmyHBn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

We are now on day 5 of the Wisconsin recount and Milwaukee election commission officials are still not allowing Trump’s representatives to see absentee ballot envelopes or ballots.

Seriously, what is the role of the ballot observers? They cannot see the ballots and many are on their phones while counting is taking place. Live at the Milwaukee recount. pic.twitter.com/pabcXTlPI4 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) November 22, 2020

Last week the Wisconsin Elections Commission argued over what guidelines to give Dane and Milwaukee County election clerks for the state’s partial recount.

Republican commissioner Bob Spindell accused the Democrats on the committee of using Covid as an excuse to change election laws.

Spindell suggested ballot counting tables be equipped with plexiglass so observers can safely view ballots while adhering to Covid guidelines.

The plexiglass is being used in Dane County, but Trump’s representatives are being iced out in Milwaukee County.

Bob Spindell sounded the alarm on Tuesday night and said the Milwaukee County Elections Commission is refusing to let Trump’s observers see either absentee ballot envelopes or ballots clearly.

Trump’s reps are being forced to sit 8 to 9 feet away from the ballot counters.

🚨 Milw County Elec Commission – unlike Dane (Madison)Cty Canvass Bd – refuses to let Trump Reps see either absentee ballot envelopes or ballots clearly!CDC guideline say 6 ft not 8/9 ft- Why does MCEC not want Trump Reps to see?? #bobsled #stopthesteal2020 see difference ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tM1aEE9vbT — Bob Spindell (@BobSpindell) November 24, 2020

