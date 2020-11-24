https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/milwaukee-mysteriously-finds-another-386-unopened-ballots-recount-three-weeks-election-video/

Another 386 unopened ballots have mysteriously been found in Milwaukee, three weeks after the election took place.

Recount watchers were also issued wrist bands with poop emojis to wear, in a sign of how seriously this is being taken.

The unopened ballots came from a South side ward, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Mary Spicuzza.

So far, in the first four days of the recount, lawyers for the Trump campaign have challenged tens of thousands of ballots. Joe Biden is ahead in the state by only about 20,000 votes.

The deadline for Wisconsin to certify its election results is Dec. 1.

