A majority of Republicans surveyed in a new poll — 54 percent — said they would vote for President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Trump’s remaking of the judicial system Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit MORE in 2024.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll released Tuesday found that 12 percent of GOP voters said they would choose Vice President Pence in the 2024 primary instead, while 8 percent said they would vote for the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. Don John TrumpPresident says Trump Jr. doing ‘very well’ after COVID-19 diagnosis Trump has not prepared a concession speech: report Trump’s company paid at least .5M by federal government: report MORE

In addition, 68 percent of Republicans voters said they consider President Trump to be more in touch with the GOP’s “rank and file,” compared to 20 percent who said the same of congressional Republicans.

In addition, 71 percent said they considered the president to be more effective than Republicans on Capitol Hill, and an equal percentage said they considered him committed to the U.S.’s best interests.

A quarter of GOP voters added that congressional Republicans fear the president.

The poll comes as President Trump refuses to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit Protect our world: How the Biden administration can save lives and economies worldwide MORE. Many Republicans have stood behind him as he baselessly claims the election was stolen from him due to voter fraud.

The president’s reelection campaign has mounted a series of legal challenges in key battleground states challenging the outcome of the results, most of which have so far been unsuccessful.

However, amidst a growing number of Republicans calling on the president to concede, the General Services Administration informed the president-elect on Monday that the administration is ready to begin the transition.

The poll surveyed 669 Republicans among 1,990 registered voters between Nov. 21-23. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

