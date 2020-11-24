https://www.theepochtimes.com/nearly-a-tenth-of-biden-voters-in-key-states-would-not-have-voted-for-him-had-they-known-about-hunter-biden-scandal_3592344.html

Large numbers of seven battleground state voters who backed former Vice President Joe Biden would not have voted for him had they known about major stories the national news media ignored, according to a survey made public Tuesday.

Knowing about the scandals involving Biden’s son Hunter’s dealings with officials and firms in China, Ukraine and Russia would have prompted 9.4 percent of those surveyed to change their vote, according to the survey of 1,750 Biden voters in Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Michigan.

Knowing about the sexual assault allegations raised against Joe Biden by a former Senate aide would have led 8.9 percent of the respondents to change their vote, according to the survey. It was conducted by The Polling Company and has a 2.6 percent margin of error.

“The national news media stole this election, as far as I’m concerned, they deliberately stole it from President Trump,” MRC President Brent Bozell told a Tuesday during a news conference in releasing the survey results. “It is absolutely unequivocal, it cost Donald Trump the election.”

Bozell said the purpose of the survey was to determine if media bias against President Donald Trump and for Biden affected the Nov. 3 election in the most important states. Bozell’s organization has documented media bias for more than 30 years.

Subtracting the votes of respondents who said they would have changed their decision from Biden’s total in the seven states would have pushed Trump to 311 electoral votes, more than enough to re-elect him, according to the survey.

The eight major stories that were censored by the national media, according to Bozell, included these:

Hunter Biden’s financial dealings with foreign countries and individuals, including China, Russia and Ukraine.

Third quarter annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 33.1 percent – the highest quarterly rate of growth ever.

The creation of over 11 million new jobs between May and September 2020.

The negotiation of multiple peace agreements between Arab nations and Israel and the subsequent Nobel Peace Prize nominations for Trump.

The sexual assault accusation by Tara Reade against Joe Biden from the 1990s.

Sen. Kamala Harris having the most liberal voting record in the U.S. Senate, even to the left of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The $10 billion “Warp Speed” effort launched by Trump to expedite the development and production of CCP Virus treatments and vaccines. The disease is also known as the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. achieving energy independence under President Trump.

Each survey respondent was asked about each story, was then given specific details about them, and asked if the new information changed how they voted in the presidential race.

From one-third to more than one-half of the Biden voters said they had not heard about at least one of the eight stories prior to the Nov. 3 election, with, for example, 25.3 percent claiming no knowledge of Harris’ Senate voting record and 50.5 percent who were unaware that the U.S. had achieved energy independence under Trump.

Almost half, 45.1 percent of the respondents, said they heard or read nothing reported in the national media about the Hunter Biden scandal prior to November 3 and 35.4 percent did not know about Reade’s accusations against the former Vice President.

Biden’s son, Hunter, has no experience in the energy industry but was paid more than $50,000 a month in consulting fees by a Ukrainian energy firm while his father oversaw U.S. policy towards the Eastern European nation.

In addition, a firm in which Hunter Biden was a principal, received a $1.5 billion investment from a bank controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

Reade was an aide to Biden when he was in the U.S. Senate during the 1990s. She said in 2019 that Biden forced himself on her sexually while she worked on his staff.

Both Bidens denied any wrongdoing in the scandals.

The results of the survey are likely to fuel the post-election controversy over allegations of vote fraud and manipulation that benefitted Biden in the seven states.

Trump is challenging the results in several of the states and has vowed that he and his legal team “are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion.’”

The President was referring to hundreds of thousands of questionable mail-in ballots, and to allegations by attorney Sidney Powell that computer software produced by the Dominion firm and used in 27 states was designed to be able to change vote totals.

Contact Mark Tapscott at Mark.Tapscott@epochtimes.nyc

