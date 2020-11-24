https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/nevada-judge-agrees-hear-trump-campaign-evidence-alleged-voter-fraud?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A judge in Nevada has set a date in December to hear from Republicans alleging widespread voter fraud in the state.

Judge James Russell of the First Judicial District Court will hear from attorneys representing President Trump’s campaign at an evidentiary hearing on Dec. 3, at which up to 15 witnesses may be deposed, Russell said.

“The complaint is kind of a very limited nature, challenging basically the machine used in Clark County,” the judge also said.

Trump campaign attorney Jesse Binnall said that the bulk of the evidence in the case will come from deposed witnesses.

“We will have whistleblower testimony showing that overnight, the disks that were used to hold votes would magically have votes appear and reappear on the same desk,” Binnall said.

Democrat Joe Biden won Nevada by about 23,000 votes in his 2020 presidential race against President Trump. However, the Trump campaign alleges that there are thousands of provable instances of voter fraud in the state – possibly enough to overturn the statewide result of the vote.

“We now believe that Donald Trump won Nevada, once you take out the fraud and irregularities. And these are instances of dead people voting, people voting in multiple jurisdictions,” Binnall said on Fox Business.

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp called the hearing “big news.”

“A lot of people in the national media have said, ‘if you have evidence of voter fraud, show it.’ Well, we have thousands and thousands of examples of real people in real-life instances of voter illegality. I just think it’s a great step that we’re going to have a chance to present it in court,” he said during an appearance on Fox News.

