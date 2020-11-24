https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/new-eric-coomer-video-uncovered-admits-2015-dominion-machines-not-ability-spit-fraudulent-ballots-video/

Dr. Eric Coomer who is responsible for the strategy and Security at Dominion Voting Systems.

But if you search the company’s profile Eric Coomer has since been removed from their page of directors.

This was after Coomer was found to be a Trump-hating Antifa sociopath.

In 2016 Coomer told the Illinois States Board of Elections that it was possible to bypass election systems software during the vote counting process.

Here is the video…

And in 2017 Eric Coomer explained how to alter votes in the Dominion Voting Systems in a Chicago demonstration.

This then is the SECOND VIDEO of top Dominion executive explaining to elections officials how to alter votes with the Dominion machines!

This was a separate demonstration in the Chicago area (notice he is wearing a dark jacket and is without the wrist protector.)

🤡2017 DR. ERIC COOMER EXPLAINS HOW TO ALTER VOTES IN THE DOMINION VOTING SYSTEM

🙄THIS SEEMS ABSOLUTELY RIPE FOR FRAUD

👿“Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f**king sure of that!” – Dr. Eric Coomer VP of US Engineering for US Dominion Voting Company pic.twitter.com/dEuPIzGOlC — 🇺🇸PoliticalArtsFarm🇺🇸 (@hppyjesusfreak) November 23, 2020

Here is the video on Rumble:

And now there is a new video of Eric Coomer telling Colorado officials in 2015 that there is no way on the Dominion system can certify if it is reading official ballots from a random piece of paper.

Via TGP reader Artie:

I found on the Colorado Secretary of State’s YouTube channel. The video features a presentation by Dominion back on November 17, 2015, to representatives from each county in Colorado. It is literally “a Dominion Sales Pitch”. In the video Eric Coomer among others from Dominion provide very detailed descriptions of how and what makes the Dominion voting system the best. If you fast forward to the 56 minute mark in the video you will hear Eric answer a question from Connie Ingmire (She had served as the Morgan County Clerk and Recorder for many years, but she was not in that capacity at the time of the recording of the video). Connie asks Eric “How do you know it is an official ballot” – does it contain a “Watermark”. Eric’s answer confirms that their system was not being designed to in my words “root out fraudulent ballots.”

Coomer basically says there are other ways to again in my words “prevent” “fraudulent ballots” from being counted.

It is quite clear in the video that Dominion wanted Colorado to become their “model” client of a state. Dominion officials state in the video they wanted to go to other states including Michigan and promote their “relationship” with Colorado. (A review of a pilot/ demonstration project involving Denver and Mesa Counties that had been conducted prior the meeting featured in the video.)

Here is the video.

