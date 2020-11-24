https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/new-poll-finds-majority-voters-want-republicans-maintain-control-u-s-senate/

Everyone is already paying close attention to the runoff Senate elections which will take place in Georgia in January.

If Democrats win, they will have just enough seats to gain control of the Senate.

IF Republicans win, they will retain control of the body. According to a new poll, a majority of voters want the Republicans to remain in charge.

The Hill reports:

Majority say they want GOP in control of Senate: poll A majority of voters say they want Republicans to remain in control of the Senate in the new year after the Georgia runoff races, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll. Fifty-six percent of voters said they want a divided government with Republicans in control of the upper chamber, according to data released exclusively to The Hill. Forty-four percent of voters said they wanted Democrats to control the Senate. “As of now, the voters want divided government and their votes for the Senate and House indicate that as well,” said Harvard CAPS-Harris polling director Mark Penn. “This is a strong headwind for Democrats in the special election though [President] Trump’s continued failure to concede could muddy the waters here.” The poll comes weeks after both Georgia Senate races headed to runoffs after all four candidates failed to reach the 50 percent threshold in the state needed to win an election.

There is a lot at stake here.

There should be exactly *zero* attacks on Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia right now If Republicans lose the Senate, you would have unified government, a packed Supreme Court, and DC/Puerto Rico as new states I don’t care how annoyed you are with them personally, they MUST win — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 23, 2020

It is imperative – absolutely imperative – that Republicans do everything possible to hold the line in Georgia. We must win those two U.S. Senate seats. #SaveAmerica — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 23, 2020

Republicans can’t take any chances here.

They must win these elections.

