The top Republican senators—who spearhead the investigations into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings—have released “supplemental” findings that “confirm the connections” between the Biden family and Communist China “as well as the links” to the Russian government.

Senate Committee on Finance Chair Chuck Grassley and Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chair Ron Johnson published the majority staff report Wednesday to add to their Sept. 23 research, entitled, “Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns.”

The update discloses new evidence of ties between the Democratic presidential nominee’s son and Biden business partner Rob Walker who “appears to have been associated with at least three companies connected to Hunter Biden: Oldaker, Biden and Belair LLP; Seneca Global Advisors; and Rosemont Seneca Advisors.”

Grassley and Johnson cite intel provided to their committees by high-profile whistleblower Tony Bobulinski. WhatsApp exchanges “demonstrate a close working relationship between Walker and the Biden family.” On May 22, 2017, Walker provided Jim Biden’s contact information via WhatsApp message to Bobulinski for “inclusion in a corporate agreement.”

WhatsApp messages between Walker and Bobulinski dated May 22, 2017

“The new information is consistent with other records within the Committees’ possession which show millions of dollars being transferred from a Chinese entity linked to the communist party to Robinson Walker LLC,” the senators charged before detailing the transactions.

Walker is the owner of Robinson Walker LLC—a single person entity incorporated in Delaware—he confirmed to Bobulinski in a WhatsApp message dated May 21, 2017.

WhatsApp messages between Walker and Bobulinski dated May 21, 2017

Robinson Walker LLC received $6,000,000 in wire transfers from a CEFC China Energy-affiliated company in 2017. “These transactions are a direct link between Walker and the communist Chinese government,” the senators fired.

According to records on file with the committees, on February 23, 2017, and March 1, 2017, a Shanghai-based company called State Energy HK Limited sent two wires, each in the amount of $3,000,000, to a bank account for Robinson Walker LLC.

These new records further support that such relationships between the Biden family and these foreign governments “created counterintelligence and extortion concerns,” the senators conclude.

“To date, the Committees have requested records from Hunter Biden, James Biden, James Gilliar, Tony Bobulinski, and Rob Walker,” the document reveals. “At this time, only Bobulinski has cooperated with the Committees.”

Democratic lawmakers have demanded additional public disclosures about the Kremlin’s interference in the 2020 presidential election, alleging that Grassley and Johnson are pedaling Russian disinformation.

The GOP leaders have vehemently denied the accusation and maintained they have “neither sought out, relied upon, nor publicly released anything that could even remotely be considered disinformation.”

“It is certainly our goal to eradicate foreign influence from our elections,” Johnson and Grassley penned in a letter addressed to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Mark Warner, and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff.

“But your use of this issue to knowingly and recklessly promote false narratives for political purposes is completely contrary to that goal.”

