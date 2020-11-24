https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/24/newt-gingrich-on-politics-voter-fraud-and-thanksgiving-lockdowns/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined host Ben Domenech to discuss the importance of the Mayflower Compact in 1620 and how the Pilgrims shaped liberty and rights in America today.

“They ultimately defined the uniqueness that our rights come from God,” Gingrich said. “Government is, by definition, limited and the Constitution was written to limit government, rather than to limit individuals.”







Domenech and Gingrich also discussed voter fraud, foreign policy in the Biden administration, the future of the Republican party, and Thanksgiving lockdowns under Democratic governors.

“There’s a genuine, deep fight underway,” Gingrich said. “And my guess is the very arbitrary stupidity of these left-wing governors will increase the anti-government hostility of an amazing number of Americans.”

Listen here:

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/11/Gingrich1620FINAL-1.mp3

