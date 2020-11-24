https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/3-trump-voters-believe-joe-biden-legitimately-won-election-72-say-leave-gop-trump-party/

Only 3% of President Donald Trump voters believe that Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

Additionally, 72% said they would leave the GOP if Trump started his own party.

It’s clear that the fraud, anomalies, and shady practices during the election have irreparably harmed the public’s trust in the U.S. electoral system.

It is also clear that the president should keep fighting.

According to a new CNBC/Change Research poll, a staggering 73% of respondents consider Trump the legitimate winner.

Just 3% believe that Trump should concede and begin to transfer power.

Two-thirds, or 66%, think Trump should never concede.

“The vast majority of Trump voters — 81% — said they would not give Biden a chance as president. Only 19% said they would,” the pollsters found.

“Loyalty to Trump runs deep among the respondents. Asked with whom they would identify if the president left the GOP, 72% responded Trump’s party, while 28% answered the Republican Party.”

