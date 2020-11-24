https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pa-governor-congratulates-crooked-election-workers-kicked-trump-campaign-poll-observers-performed-admirably-honorably/

Corey Lewandowski and Trump attorney kicked out of PA tabulation center

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Tuesday morning certified the state’s election results showing a ‘Biden victory.’

The crooked Democrat governor of Pennsylvania congratulated the corrupt election workers that kicked out Trump campaign and GOP poll observers from ballot tabulation centers.

“Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably.” Wolf said.

Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

TRENDING: F-E-L-O-N-Y. — Lin Wood Drops Late-Night Bombshell: “Would someone ask my never-to-be friend Brad Raffensperger @GaSecofState if he has seen this tape of election fraud at State Farm Arena in Fulton Co., GA?”

A few weeks ago an appellate judge handed the Trump campaign a win by allowing it to observe Pennsylvania officials count ballots.

However, Republican observers were barred from entering the Philadelphia vote counting center even after receiving the appellate court order.

This is what Governor Wolf calls “honorable.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Republican observers barred from entering Philly vote counting center even after receiving court order pic.twitter.com/9b6WIr7h4M — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2020

The Philadelphia Sheriff did not enforce the appellate court order, according to Corey Lewandowski who was on the ground in Philly.

This is a banana republic.

Pam Bondi said the counting machines were moved far away from observers, defying the court order allowing GOP observers to be no more than 6 feet away from officials counting ballots.

WATCH:

PAM BONDI in Philly: “We’re not going away.” pic.twitter.com/VNhhNHHydr — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

