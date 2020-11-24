https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/11/24/pbs-yamiche-alcindor-beclowns-herself-expresses-the-dumbest-opinion-youll-hear-today-n284797
About The Author
Related Posts
The Democrats’ True USPS Endgame
August 18, 2020
After Yet Another Win, What's Next for Netanyahu?
April 10, 2019
Mulvaney's Tax Return Stonewall Is Either Sinister or Stupid
April 10, 2019
The Collusion Lie Came at a Tremendous Cost
April 10, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy