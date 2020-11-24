https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/24/pennsylvania-certifies-its-2020-election-results/

And there it is. . .

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom wolf has certified the results of the 2020 election and this officially gives the state’s 20 elector votes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris:

The final tally is Biden +80,557 votes:

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to the campaign, released a statement yesterday calling state certifications a “procedural step” and signaling that the fight goes on:

