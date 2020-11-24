https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/24/pennsylvania-certifies-its-2020-election-results/

And there it is. . .

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom wolf has certified the results of the 2020 election and this officially gives the state’s 20 elector votes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris:

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

The final tally is Biden +80,557 votes:

Pennsylvania has officially certified their 2020 election results. President-elect Joe Biden wins keystone state by 80,557 votes, according to DOS website. https://t.co/KOGcohUasT — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) November 24, 2020

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to the campaign, released a statement yesterday calling state certifications a “procedural step” and signaling that the fight goes on:

🚨NEW: Trump Legal Team Statement on State Certifications pic.twitter.com/JzNJeyYr8a — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 23, 2020

***

