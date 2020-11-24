https://www.theepochtimes.com/pennsylvania-certifies-result-of-nov-3-election-governor-announces_3591724.html

Pennsylvania’s Department of State on Tuesday certified the results of the Nov. 3 election, according to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

“As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” he wrote in a statement. “Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history.”

The Epoch Times has not called the race for Democratic presidential candidate Biden and vice-presidential candidate Harris pending the outcome of ongoing legal challenges. The Electoral College will vote in December to decide the outcome of the race, and then, the votes are counted during the Jan. 6 Joint Session of Congress in Washington.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has not responded to a request for comment after Wolf’s announcement.

The Trump legal team is still working on lawsuits in Pennsylvania. After Pennsylvania Judge Matthew Brann, an Obama appointee, tossed their case, the U.S. Third Court of Appeals said Monday that the team’s “motion for emergency expedited review is granted at the direction of the court.”

One of the president’s lawyers, Jenna Ellis, said in a statement on Monday evening that “certification by state officials is simply a procedural step.” It came after Michigan’s Board of Canvassers voted to certify the election, and days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger announced the state’s results were certified.

“We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes,” Ellis said. “Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.”

Trump’s legal team, meanwhile, expressed optimism about some of their lawsuits making it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“One side has to appeal a final opinion they disagree with. As I said, Third Circuit has granted our appeal, and we already have one case from PA pending before SCOTUS,” Ellis wrote on Twitter, referring to the Supreme Court.

On late Monday, meanwhile, Trump wrote that he will “never concede” in the midst of allegations about voter fraud.

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump wrote. “We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’,” the president added, referring to the Dominion Voting System elections platform. Dominion has denied that it has ties to foreign governments or has the ability to switch votes from one candidate to another, although its representatives unexpectedly pulled out of a Pennsylvania state legislature hearing last week.

