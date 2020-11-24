https://thehill.com/hilltv/what-americas-thinking/527464-poll-60-percent-support-biden-cancelling-up-to-50000-of-student

A majority of voters support President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit Protect our world: How the Biden administration can save lives and economies worldwide MORE cancelling up to $50,000 of student debt per person, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.

Sixty percent of registered voters in the Nov. 17-19 survey said they support the idea.

By contrast, 40 percent of voters said they do not support the measure.

The survey follows a push from progressive Democratic lawmakers and activists to cancel at least some of the estimated 1.6 trillion student loan debt that roughly 44 million Americans owe.

Eighty-four percent of Democratic voters support Biden cancelling up to $50,000 in student debt per person along with 57 percent of independent voters.

By contrast, 66 percent of Republican respondents oppose the measure.

Seventy-three percent of 18 to 34 year olds and 68 percent of 35 to 49 year olds are in favor of cancelling the student debt while 50 percent of 50 to 64 year olds and 54 percent of 65 year olds or older oppose it.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online Nov. 17-19 among 1,873 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.26 percentage points.

—Gabriela Schulte

