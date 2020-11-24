https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/4872400/

The censorship by social media and establishment news outlets of negative stories about Joe Biden and the suppression of President Trump’s accomplishments may have affected the outcome of the election according to a survey.

Commission by the Media Research Center, the poll found one in six Biden voters in seven swing states said they would not have voted for the Democrat if they had been aware of one or more of the news stories presented to them.

The poll, conducted by The Polling Company, asked voters about eight news stories that “the liberal news media had failed to cover properly.”

MRC concluded a “shift of this magnitude would have changed the outcome in all six of the swing states won by Joe Biden.”

The poll found 82% of Biden voters were unaware of at least of the one news items and 5% were unaware of all of them.

The poll, conducted online Nov. 9-18, surveyed 1,750 Biden voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“The most basic principle of our electoral system is that our leaders are chosen by the people themselves,” MRC said. “But if the people are given systematically one-sided information, with crucial facts omitted, then the real power to choose has been stolen from them.”

Five of the eight stories were about Trump accomplishments that were suppressed by media.

The percentage of Biden voters who were not aware of each of the following news stories:

(45.1%) Hunter Biden’s financial dealings with foreign countries

(49%) Third quarter annualized GDP growth of 33.1% – the highest rate of growth ever

(39.4%) The creation of more than 11 million new jobs May-September 2020

(43.5%) The negotiation of multiple peace agreements between Arab nations and Israel and the subsequent Nobel Peace Prize nominations

(35.4%) The sexual assault accusation against Joe Biden from the 1990s

(25.3%) Sen. Kamala Harris being rated the most left-wing senator, even to the left of Sen. Bernie Sanders

(36.1%) The $10 billion Operation Warp Speed public-private partnership to expedite the development and production of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines

(50.5%) The U.S. achieving energy independence under President Trump.

