https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/11/24/poll-just-3-trump-voters-believe-biden-won-fairly-73-think-trump-legitimate-winner/
About The Author
Related Posts
Schumer, Feinstein: Trump, Lee COVID-19 diagnoses means we should cancel Barrett confirmation
October 2, 2020
Wow: Another Florida poll shows Trump leading with Latinos
September 8, 2020
Trump: “I'm not going to waste my time with a virtual debate”
October 8, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy