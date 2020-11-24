https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/24/poll-one-in-six-biden-voters-would-have-changed-their-vote-if-they-had-known-about-scandals-suppressed-by-media/

A new report from the Media Research Center shows that the media’s lack of coverage and big tech’s suppression of certain issues and scandals surrounding Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden could have cost President Donald Trump the election.

The survey results report that 17 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for the Biden-Harris presidential ticket if they had known about at least one of the eight news stories that were suppressed by big tech and mainstream media outlets.

“This is not happenstance. This is not coincidence. This is not oversight and this is not just a mistake,” president and founder of Media Research Center Brent Bozell said at a press conference Tuesday. “These were deliberate decisions that were made thousands of times, literally thousands of times, to either twist or to not cover it at all, which we found in this case.”

The survey, conducted online by The Polling Company with a +/- 2.34 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence interval, asked 1,750 Biden voters living in seven swing states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) if they were aware of certain issues surrounding Biden, his family, and some of the Trump administration’s successes.

Some of these topics include former Biden staffer Tara Reade and her sexual assault allegations against Biden, the Hunter Biden scandal, VP Nominee Kamala Harris’s extreme liberal voting record in the Senate, the U.S.’s economic jump in the third quarter, millions of jobs added, America’s energy independence, Operation Warp Speed successes, and Trump’s facilitation of multiple peace deals in the Middle East.

“The media can talk all day long about Donald Trump and about things that he’s doing wrong. It is absolutely unequivocal, the evidence, that it was the national news media that deliberately, and I underscore deliberately, made it a point, not to tell the public about these stories that nobody can question weren’t important stories,” Bozell said. “We showed that they covered it up, and now we’re showing the evidence that it costs Donald Trump the election.”

Over a quarter of Biden voters said they didn’t know Sen. Harris had the most liberal voting record in the Senate in 2019, and nearly half of all Biden voters polled, 49 percent, said they were unaware of the U.S.’s remarkable economic recovery in the third quarter, doubling the previous record.

One in six Biden voters polled, 17 percent, said they would have changed their vote had they been aware of these stories. The report also found that without even voting for Trump and simply refusing to vote for Biden, “these voters would have handed all six of these states, and a second term, to the president if the news media had properly informed them about the two candidates.”

Each swing state surveyed also produced high numbers of Biden voters who would have defected if they had known the full story.

In Pennsylvania and Georgia, 15 percent of Biden’s voters would have refrained from casting a vote for him. In Michigan, it was 14 percent. In Arizona, it was 21 percent. In Wisconsin, it was 13 percent. And in Nevada, it was 18 percent.

The significant numbers, the report states, “would have moved every one of the swing states into Trump’s column, some by a huge margin.”

“The president would have won the electoral college 311 to 227,” Bozell said.

These results, Bozell said, shows a deliberate effort by big tech and the media to suppress information and must be combated.

“The national news media stole this election,” Bozell concluded. “As far as I’m concerned, they stole it from President Trump by deliberately censoring and keeping from the American people those stories which, had the American people known, would have led to his reelection unquestionably.”

