President Donald Trump came into the White House briefing room today to give an update on the stock market, which again during his term in office has broken records.

“I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is the highest in history, we’ve never broken 30,000 and that’s despite everything that’s taken place with the pandemic.”

He lauded the efforts with the vaccine, and said that this was an amazing medical breakthrough.

“The stock market has just broken 30,000,” he said. “Never been broke, that number. That’s a sacred number: 30,000.”

“No body thought they’d ever see it. That’s the 9th time since the beginning of 2020, and it’s the 48th time that we’ve broken records during the Trump administration.

“And I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration who worked so hard. And most of all I want to congratulate the people of our country, because there are no people like you.”

As he left the room, the press present lambasted him with questions about the transition of power to the next administration. He did not answer, letting the accomplishments of his administration speak for themselves.



