As we told you yesterday, the GSA has begun to release funds to the Joe Biden transition team but that does not mean President Trump has formally conceded the race.

“We will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”:

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

But many members of the press took this as a concession, for example:

This is the closest to a concession Trump is going to get. https://t.co/MIOo521plT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 23, 2020

This concession talk prompted the president to take to Twitter again this morning to remind everyone he’s not done yet:

Remember, the GSA has been terrific, and Emily Murphy has done a great job, but the GSA does not determine who the next President of the United States will be. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

“Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’.”:

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

And he talked about a “big lawsuit” that has yet to be filed:

Poll: 79 Percent of Trump Voters Believe ‘Election Was Stolen‘ https://t.co/PmMBmt05AI via @BreitbartNews They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard. Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filled. RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

But with that said, the transition process is ongoing:

In memo to staff, @MarkMeadows says White House “will comply with all actions needed to ensure the smooth transfer of power.” “Our work here is not finished. … I am confident that each of you will represent and preserve the Executive Office of the President as we continue on.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 24, 2020

Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in memo tonight told White House staff that unless they’re told they’re authorized to do so, they’re not allowed to speak directly the Biden transition team. Meadows is naming points of contact in each office to work with Biden team, I’m told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 24, 2020

As are pro-presidential security arrangements at Mar-a-Lago and in NYC:

No Trump concession but Secret Service agents in his detail asked if interested in transfer to Palm Beach / USSS looking at physical reinforcements to Mar-a-Largo / renovations to Trump’s residence underway described as “updates” for full time residency https://t.co/CzND0OYvw4 — John Santucci (@Santucci) November 23, 2020

Trump update / NYC traffic update – Source tell @ABC come Jan. 21, NYPD working with Secret Service to cut footprint around Trump Tower = a freer flow of traffic along Fifth Ave. NYPD also expecting 56th St adjacent to Trump Tower reopen to traffic https://t.co/CzND0OYvw4 — John Santucci (@Santucci) November 24, 2020

