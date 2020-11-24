https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/24/president-trump-will-never-concede-to-fake-ballots-dominion/

As we told you yesterday, the GSA has begun to release funds to the Joe Biden transition team but that does not mean President Trump has formally conceded the race.

“We will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”:

But many members of the press took this as a concession, for example:

This concession talk prompted the president to take to Twitter again this morning to remind everyone he’s not done yet:

“Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’.”:

And he talked about a “big lawsuit” that has yet to be filed:

But with that said, the transition process is ongoing:

As are pro-presidential security arrangements at Mar-a-Lago and in NYC:

