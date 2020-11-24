https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trumps-economy-continues-break-records-dow-passes-30000-first-time-history/

President Trump does it again. The DOW broke 30,000 for the first time ever as the Trump economy roars back from the China coronavirus shutdowns.

Despite Democrat efforts to steal the 2020 election from President Trump, the markets keep on rolling along. There must be sentiment in the markets that President Trump is going to serve another four more years.

The New York Post writes:

The Dow Jones industrial average surged past the 30,000 mark for the first time in history on Tuesday as Wall Street welcomed good news on coronavirus vaccines and a key step toward a peaceful transfer of power in Washington. The blue-chip index was recently up 488.41 points, or 1.7 percent, at 30,079.68. Earlier in the session, the index hit 30116.51, its highest intraday level in history.

The election is still not finalized and President Trump has yet to have his day in court, but the markets are charging ahead with hopes for another four more years of prosperity.

The DOW is up more than 60% since President Trump’s 2016 election win.

Never has has the DOW risen so much in such a short period of time. THIS IS HISTORIC!

Not only has the DOW skyrocketed since Donald Trump was elected President, the market’s rise is record breaking. Then this year, the markets did it all again as if to say no big deal.



President Trump’s first year in office (2017) saw the most all-time stock market closing highs (71) as well as the largest single year increase in DOW history (4,956 points). Prior to 2017, no year in the DOW’s more than 100-year history ever saw the DOW increase by more than 3,500 points, let alone 4,900. The most all-time highs in a year prior to 2017 was 69 in 1995.

In 2019 the markets surpassed the 2017 increase and set an even larger record.

Since President Trump was elected President the DOW tied the record for the most all-time closing highs in a row. In January of 1987 President Reagan saw the DOW increase to new all-time highs a record 12 days in a row. In February of 2017, President Trump matched Reagan’s record.

The DOW reached its fastest 500 point increase between major milestones under President Trump. In January of 2018 the DOW surpassed 26,000 and six days later the DOW surpassed 26,500. Under President Trump the DOW has seen the fastest 1,000; 2,000; 3,000; 4,000; 5,000; 6,000; 7,000, 8,000, 9,000, and 10,000 point increases in DOW history. No similar records occurred at any time in history.

Also, President Trump didn’t ride an Obama wave, the DOW under Obama was down in 2015 and stayed relatively flat until the 2016 election. The DOW is now officially up more than 60% since the 2016 election.

Presidents GW Bush and Obama NEVER reached a new all-time high in their entire first terms. Presidents (Franklin) Roosevelt, Truman and Carter never reached a new all-time high in their Presidencies.

President Trump has now increased the markets by more than any other President in their entire Presidency (when counting from their election win to the election day in their last year in office.) As noted above, under President Trump the DOW has increased more than 11,000 points over the past three years. This has never happened before.

All the major indices are way up under President Trump and many records have been set. The market increases since President Trump’s election four years ago truly are historic. We all want four more years.

