Senator Dianna Feinstein confused millions of users on social media Monday; blasting the use of single-serving plastic while the country continues its struggle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The science is clear – single-use plastics cause severe damage to our environment and marine habitats. A new report revealed that plastic waste is disproportionately killing vulnerable species like sea turtles. This is a dire reminder of the need to limit single-use plastics,” posted Feinstein on social media.

“88% of the marine mammals and sea turtles consuming or becoming entangled in plastic in U.S. waters are listed as endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act,” writes the report referenced by the Democratic Senator.

