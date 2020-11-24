https://www.theblaze.com/news/qantas-airlines-require-covid-vaccination

International travelers likely will not be permitted to fly Qantas airlines if those travelers do not get a coronavirus vaccine when available, according to various reports.

What are the details?

According to a Tuesday report from the New York Times, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said that the airline will likely require its passengers to show proof of coronavirus vaccine when the time comes in order to travel internationally.

Joyce made the announcement during a Monday interview.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travelers, that we will ask people to have the vaccination before they get on the aircraft,” Joyce said.

He added that he is looking for ways to electronically verify that aircraft passengers have received the vaccination before being able to embark on an international flight.

“We will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” he insisted. “Whether you need that domestically, we will have to see what happens with COVID-19 in the market. But certainly, for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country, we think that’s a necessity.”

According to Fox News, Air New Zealand and Korean Air are both considering similar mandates for international travel.

The BBC also reported that Joyce said such a move would be necessary in a COVID-19 world.

“I think that’s going to be a common thing talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe,” he explained.

In August, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was likely that successful vaccines would be as mandatory as possible.

“There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds, but that should be the only basis,” he said of any effective inoculations.

On Monday, the International Air Transport Association said that the key to reopening borders across the world could lie in a “digital health pass” that may include vaccination information.

“Today borders are double locked. Testing is the first key to enable international travel without quarantine measures,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and CEO, said in a statement.

“The second key is the global information infrastructure needed to securely manage, share and verify test data matched with traveler identities in compliance with border control requirements,” he added. “That’s the job of IATA Travel Pass. We are bringing this to market in the coming months to also meet the needs of the various travel bubbles and public health corridors that are starting operation.”

