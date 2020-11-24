http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AUKruH1n0iU/

Amazon is “obsessively” monitoring the activities of organized labor within its workforce, as well as the activities of environmental and left-wing “social justice” organizations on social media platforms, according to a report in Vice.

A trove of more than two dozen internal Amazon reports reveal in stark detail the company’s obsessive monitoring of organized labor and social and environmental movements in Europe, particularly during Amazon’s “peak season” between Black Friday and Christmas. The reports, obtained by Motherboard, were written in 2019 by Amazon intelligence analysts who work for the Global Security Operations Center, the company’s security division tasked with protecting Amazon employees, vendors, and assets at Amazon facilities around the world.

Internal emails sent to Amazon’s Global Security Operations Center obtained by Motherboard reveal that all the division’s team members around the world receive updates on labor organizing activities at warehouses that include the exact date, time, location, the source who reported the action, the number of participants at an event (and in some cases a turnout rate of those expected to participate in a labor action), and a description of what happened, such as a “strike” or “the distribution of leaflets.”

According to the report, Amazon also uses social media data to track the activities of social movements across the political spectrum, from the left-wing environmentalist organization Greenpeace to the populist Yellow Vests movement.

An Amazon spokeswoman defended the company’s activities in a comment to Vice.

“Like any other responsible business, we maintain a level of security within our operations to help keep our employees, buildings, and inventory safe.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.