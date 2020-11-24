https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Michael-Flynn-pardon/2020/11/24/id/998669

President Donald Trump plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to media reports.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak between the 2016 presidential election and the time the Trump administration took office.

Flynn was caught in the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation, later taken over by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russian government officials to influence the 2016 election.

He sought to withdraw his 2017 plea in January. The Department of Justice filed a motion in May to dismiss the case saying the questioning of Flynn in the case was “unjustified,” but presiding Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to accept the motion.

