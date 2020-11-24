https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/biden-un-state-picks-are-ccp-consultants/

ASG has a robust China focus, declaring it “the firm’s largest single country practice” on the company website. Among the firm’s ranks are several Chinese Communist Party apparatchiks, including Jin Ligang, a Chinese Communist Party member and “former senior Chinese government official.”

“The practice includes trade and policy experts, former high-level U.S. and Chinese government officials and diplomats, executives with significant work experience in China, and dedicated analysts in the field of U.S.-China relations.”

In addition to collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party, ASG has also helped to facilitate the outsourcing of U.S. jobs to China.

The Department of State Transition Review Team contains 30 individuals, three of which hail from Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG). What’s more, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Senior Vice President at the firm, is the team’s leader.

Thomas-Greenfield is also Biden’s pick for the U.S.’s Ambassador to the United Nation.

Thomas-Greenfield “leads the firm’s Africa practice” – a continent currently being colonized by the Chinese Communist Party.

Another transition team member, Sumona Guha, serves as Vice President at the firm “where she draws on twenty years of experience in Europe and South Asia to advise clients on market entry and expansion, including political and regulatory strategies.”

Another transition team member, Roberta S. Jacobson, “is a Senior Advisor at ASG, where she draws on more than thirty years of distinguished diplomatic experience to advise clients of the firm’s Americas practice.” Jacobson is currently on leave.

Another ASG associate, Elizabeth L. Littlefield who “leads the firm’s Sustainability practice” is the leader of the transition review team for International Development. This ” includes the Millennium Challenge Corporation, the Peace Corps, the United States Agency for International Development, and the United States International Development Finance Corporation.”

On the “Market Assessment and Entry Strategies,” tab of the ASG website, the group boasts of helping “a solar energy company’s consideration of various Chinese provinces as a location for a significant new facility.”

ASG also helps American companies comply with the Chinese Communist Party’s business diktats, and they detail how they assist companies enter the Chinese market with only one caveat: strictly adhering to the Chinese Communist Party’s rules.

Specifically, ASG touts how it helped a U.S. corporate “align” with Chinese “government goals”:

“We then arranged meetings for company executives with key stakeholders in the resort sector to deliver messages demonstrating our client’s commitment to China, and its alignment with government tourism goals.”

In one instance, the firm even bragged of “leveraging” a U.S. Cabinet Secretary visiting China to help advance a business deal:

“We first identified and engaged key Chinese officials and other stakeholders who might be willing to support approval for the acquisition. We then maintained close contact with officials and agencies involved in the government approval process to monitor progress and immediately address challenges as they arose. Our client also leveraged U.S. government advocacy in support of the investment, and the strategy culminated in a visit by a U.S. Cabinet Secretary.”

ASG’s China practice, therefore, necessitates extensive collaboration with Chinese Communist Party officials.

The chairman of ASG China, Jin Ligang, is a Chinese Communist Party member and “former senior Chinese government official” with experience at China’s Ministry of Commerce as Deputy Director General, China’s Washington Embassy as Commercial Counselor, and Lead Commercial Officer at the Chinese Consulate in New York.

ASG Senior Advisor Dai Yunlou’s “distinguished career” entailing “a variety of senior governmental positions within China” is also touted on ASG’s website.

His bio continues:

“From 2000 to 2010, Mr. Dai served as the Minister Counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Chinese Embassy to the United States. Previously, he served as Deputy Director General of the Department of American and Oceanian Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and as the First Secretary of the Economic and Commercial Affairs Office at the Embassy. […] He spent over a decade working at various branches of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), including the Department of European Affairs and Third Department of Regional Affairs. He also served as the Division Chief for U.S. Affairs while at MOFCOM. Mr. Dai began his public sector career at the Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Jamaica.”

Another Senior Advisor, Jia Mingru, has “held a number of senior positions in the Chinese government” such as Assistant Minister of Culture and Director General at the State Council Legislative Affairs Office and leader of the Office of the Intellectual Property under the State Council.

Senior Advisor Mu Lan served as Chief Representative in China for the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, Senior Director Wang Peishu worked as Commercial Counsel at the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, and Vice President George Zhao has worked at Chinese Communist Party-run media outlet CCTV.

And a Director of ASG’s China practice, Harry Hu, is another Chinese Communist Party member who spent nearly a decade working at a “high-profile research institute and think tank affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce” and served as “Third Secretary at the Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Analyst James Oswald describes himself as having worked “under the Communist Party of China Central Committee,” helping to translate “central government documents and Marxist and Party literature” including “key articles on China’s politics, economy, society, culture, and environment from the CPC’s journal Qiushi, as well as government reports and Xi Jinping’s speeches.”

