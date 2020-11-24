https://www.waynedupree.com/2020/11/paul-ryan-tells-donald-trump-to-concede/

On Tuesday, former Republican House Speaker and Fox News executive Paul Ryan seemingly gave Pres. Donald Trump advice that nobody in the MAGA movement wanted to hear.

Ryan told Trump it would be better for him to throw in the towel and accept the election results.

Ryan said, “I think maybe even more important is that these legal challenges to the outcome and the attacks on our voting system really need to stop, in my opinion. The outcome will not be changed, and it will only serve to undermine our faith in our system of government, our faith in our democracy.”

Is he suggesting we turn a blind eye to the illegal and immoral manipulation of our election to maintain the illusion that our “system of government” is sound, fair, and unassailable? That’s like the saying “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help you” or “read my lips – no new taxes.” Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice…

Ryan, a current member of the Fox Corporation board, gave his remarks at a Bank of America’s virtual European Credit Conference on Tuesday. Ryan also told the audience that the GSA had permitted Joe Biden to begin the transition process.

The disgraced former VP candidate also said the following:

“I personally think it’s in Joe Biden’s best interest — he obviously would not want to hear this — for us to win these Georgia Senate seats, because then he really does have divided government and he really does have to work with both sides of the aisle and you won’t have the building pressure from the left to try and jam the other side. Joe Biden knows how to work in divided government. He’s a good guy. He’s a very nice person. He keeps his word. Those of us who’ve worked with Joe, we disagree with each other but he’s not a disagreeable human being. So, he does know how to work in divided government. He does put deals together, and that will be made much, much easier for him to operate like that and bring sides together if we truly have divided government. If we don’t have divided government and they narrowly get the Senate, then frankly I think he’s going to be a much less successful president.”

He also took the time to slam Pres. Trump’s legal team for pushing “baseless conspiracy theories.”

Who gives a Zuck about what Paul Ryan thinks? President Trump doesn’t need to concede to anyone! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 24, 2020

PAUL RYAN said “attacks on our voting system really need to stop, in my opinion” and that TRUMP’S lawyers are offering “baseless conspiracy theories.” He also offered that divided government would be more fruitful for JOE BIDEN. The latest in Playbook PM: https://t.co/1fxwEZUxer — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookplus) November 24, 2020

Paul Ryan said he thinks Republicans winning the Georgia Senate runoffs would be in Joe Biden’s best interest. “Because then he really does have divided government and he really does have to work with both sides of the aisle …” More in Playbook PM 👇https://t.co/IZeXkntlZO — POLITICO (@politico) November 24, 2020

Ryan did his part for the globalists and the DNC. He held up the Trump agenda for his term; then he moved to fox to undermine Trump’s support and the millions of voters who support him. Now Paul Ryan is once again on his knees, offering his services to the globalists. Ryan did his part for the globalists and the DNC. He held up the Trump agenda for his term; then he moved to fox to undermine Trump’s support and the millions of voters who support him. Now Paul Ryan is once again on his knees, offering his services to the globalists. Most people on the elephants’ side know by this point where Paul Ryan is coming from, so it’s no surprise he would say anything less than what he did about the election. For these guys, it’s mainly about having the money flow again from China like it used to before Trump.

